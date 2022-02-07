Weekly parish basketball power rankings

The high-school basketball regular season continued in the last week, with most of the teams in the parish entering the home stretch of their district schedules.

The power rankings saw few changes this week.

After last week’s action, here are the Donaldsonville Chief's Ascension Parish high-school basketball power rankings.

These rankings are not dictated by the size of the schools in the parish. They are determined by how well teams are doing in their respective classifications.

Boys

1. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 1)

Donaldsonville continued its dominance last week. The Tigers remained undefeated in District 9-3A play. The Tigers blew away both Berwick and E.D. White to stretch their winning streak to six games. They’ve won 12 of their last 13 contests. That has improved Donaldsonville to a 23-4 overall record.

2. East Ascension (Last Week: 2)

East Ascension beat McKinley last week to extend its winning streak to four games. But that streak was snapped by St. Amant on Friday night. The two teams split their two matchups this season. The loss dropped East Ascension’s overall record to 15-7.

3. St. Amant (Last Week: 3)

St. Amant was very narrowly edged out by East Ascension in this week’s rankings. The Gators lost to the Spartans the first time the two teams met, but St. Amant avenged that loss on Friday night with a 79-78 win. That improved the Gators’ record to 19-11.

4. Dutchtown (Last Week: 4)

Dutchtown began the week with a one-point road victory over St. Amant. The two teams have split their two meetings this season. To end the week, the Griffins dropped a game against Catholic. Dutchtown’s record is now 14-14.

5. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 6)

Ascension Catholic jumped up a spot in the power rankings. The Bulldogs lost to 4A St. Michael last week, but they picked up two district wins over East Iberville and Ascension Christian. Those two victories improved the Bulldogs’ record to 10-10

6. Ascension Christian (Last Week: 5)

Ascension Christian dropped a spot in the rankings this week. The Lions picked up a district win over St. John, but they lost games against St. Martin’s Episcopal and Ascension Catholic. It dropped the Lions’ record to 13-11 overall.

Girls

1. St. Amant (Last Week: 1)

St. Amant has continued to play its best basketball at the best time. The Lady Gators beat both Woodlawn and East Ascension to chalk up their sixth straight victory and win the District 5-5A championship. That win streak improved their record to 17-9.

2. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 2)

Donaldsonville blew away Berwick, but the Lady Tigers then lost a district contest against E.D. White. That dropped the Tigers’ overall record to 16-12.

3. East Ascension (Last Week: 3)

East Ascension came up with a victory over Hammond, but the Lady Spartans were dealt two losses against McKinley and St. Amant to fall to 11-12.

4. Dutchtown (Last Week: 4)

Dutchtown put together a three-game winning streak. The Lady Griffins beat Family Christian, St. Charles and St. Joseph’s to improve to 15-12.

5. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 5)

Ascension Catholic began the week with losses against White Castle and East Iberville, but the Bulldogs bounced back with a blowout win over Ascension Christian to improve to 5-12.

6. Ascension Christian (Last Week: 6)

Ascension Christian slid into a three-game losing streak with losses to Family Christian, St. John and Ascension Catholic to fall to 2-10.