Bulldogs win a share of district title

Contributed Report

Tuesday night was a special one for the Ascension Catholic boy’s basketball team as the Bulldogs rolled past rival St. John to claim a share of the District 7-1A championship.

Ascension Catholic came into the contest with plenty of momentum. The Bulldogs were fresh off of wins over 3A Baker and 4A Assumption.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs earned a 76-64 victory over Baker. Demarco Harry led the way with 20 points.

Three other Ascension Catholic players scored in double figures. Calvin Delone scored 16, Gavin Richardson netted 14 and Jack Abadie chipped in with 11.

On Monday night, the Bulldogs visited Assumption and pulled out a 71-66 victory.

Again, Harry led the way with 26 points, with Jamiris Breaux close behind with 20. Richardson added 14 points.

And on Tuesday night, the Bulldogs were back in district competition as they hosted St. John. Ascension Catholic dismantled the Eagles, 84-52.

Richardson was the leading scorer as he poured in 25 points. Harry scored 19, Delone had 13 and Abadie contributed with 10 points.

The win over St. John improved the Bulldogs’ district record to 3-1 and clinched a share of the league championship.

It was Ascension Catholic’s fourth straight victory overall and its fifth in the last five games.

The Bulldogs are 13-10 overall, and they’re currently ranked seventh in the latest LHSAA unofficial power rankings.

Ascension Catholic will be back in action on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs will visit West St. John.

The two teams met back on Jan. 8. Ascension Catholic won that game by a final score of 84-71.