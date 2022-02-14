Parish basketball teams make playoff field

Contributed Report

The LHSAA girl’s basketball playoff brackets were released on Monday afternoon, and three Ascension Parish teams made the field.

Earning the highest seeding in the area was St. Amant. The Lady Gators will enter the Class 5A playoffs as the No. 8 seed.

The Lady Gators had another tremendous regular season. They claimed their second straight District 5-5A championship.

St. Amant finished the regular season with a 19-9 record. That included an eight-game winning streak down the stretch.

In the opening round, the Lady Gators will host parish and district rival Dutchtown.

The Lady Griffins made the playoffs as the No. 25 seed.

Dutchtown ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak. The Lady Griffins finished with a 16-12 record.

Dutchtown and St. Amant played during the regular season. The Lady Gators won that matchup, 59-41, back on Jan. 24.

The winner of this meeting will face either No. 9 West Monroe or No. 24 Hahnville in round two.

The other Ascension Parish girl’s basketball team to make the playoffs was Donaldsonville. The Lady Tigers earned the No. 12 seeding in the Class 3A bracket.

Donaldsonville finished strong, winning six of its final seven regular-season games. The Lady Tigers enter the postseason with a record of 18-12.

In the first round, they’ll host No. 18 New Orleans Charter Science and Math (11-3).

The winner of the matchup will move on to face either second-seeded Wossman or No. 31 St. Martinville in round two.