Donaldsonville wraps up district title

Tuesday night was a big one for the Donaldsonville Tigers as they locked up the District 9-3A championship.

The Tigers headed into Tuesday night’s home matchup against Lutcher needing just one more district victory to win at least a share of the league title.

But by beating the Bulldogs, Donaldsonville won the district championship outright. Lutcher was second in the league heading into the game, with its lone district loss being against the Tigers.

Donaldsonville beat Lutcher once again. This time, it was a close game. The Tigers squeezed out a 59-56 win.

It was Donaldsonville’s ninth straight victory, and it was the Tigers’ 15th win in their last 16 games.

The Tigers improved to 26-4 overall.

Donaldsonville has one regular-season game remaining. It’s a district contest on the road against Berwick on Friday night.

The two teams played back on Feb. 1. The Tigers rolled to an 84-26 win.

Donaldsonville is currently ranked fifth in the LHSAA unofficial Class 3A power rankings.