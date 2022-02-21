Parish boy’s basketball teams make the playoffs

The LHSAA boy’s basketball playoff brackets were released on Monday afternoon, and five Ascension Parish teams made the field.

The parish team with the highest seeding was Donaldsonville. The Tigers earned the fourth seed in Class 3A.

Donaldsonville had a tremendous regular season, finishing 27-4 and capturing the District 9-3A championship.

The Tigers head into the playoffs on a 10-game winning streak. They’ve won 16 of their last 17 games.

In round one, Donaldsonville will host No. 29 Mamou, who went 18-15 during the regular season.

If the Tiges win, they’ll face either No. 13 Frederick A. Douglas or No. 20 Mansfield in the second round.

In Division IV, Ascension Catholic earned the seventh seed.

The Bulldogs went 16-11 during the regular season and won the District 7-1A championship. They enter the playoffs on a seven-game winning streak.

Ascension Catholic will host No. 10 River Oaks in round one. River Oaks is 16-13.

If the Bulldogs win, they’ll face either second-seeded Calvary Baptist or No. 15 Cedar Creek in the quarterfinals.

In Class 5A, East Ascension earned the No. 14 seeding. The Spartans finished the regular season with a record of 15-9.

In the first round, they’ll host No. 19 Hahnville. Hahnville finished the year with an 18-14 record.

If East Ascension wins, they’ll face either third-seeded Ruston or No. 30 Dutchtown in round two.

The Griffins went 14-14 during the regular season. They now face a Ruston squad with a record of 24-4.

St. Amant made the playoffs as the No. 24 seed. The Gators went 20-12 during the regular season.

They’ll hit the road to face ninth-seeded Destrehan in round one. The Wildcats finished with a 25-5 record during the regular season.

If St. Amant pulls off the upset, the Gators will face either eighth-seeded Natchitoches Central or No. 25 Denham Springs in the second round.