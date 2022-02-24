Bulldogs pick up first playoff win in three years

Contributed Report

The Ascension Catholic Bulldogs picked up a playoff victory on Wednesday night, which punched their ticket to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2019.

Ascension Catholic headed into the Division-IV playoffs as one of the hottest teams in Ascension Parish. The Bulldogs ended the regular season on a seven-game winning streak.

They kept the momentum going on Wednesday night.

Seventh-seeded Ascension Catholic hosted No. 10 River Oaks and pulled off the win by a score of 73-63.

The Bulldogs exploded offensively in the first half. They scored 45 in the first 16 minutes, and they held an eight-point advantage.

The offensive numbers took a big dip in the second half, but Ascension Catholic’s lead didn’t. The Bulldogs were able to hold on to collect the 10-point victory.

In the win, Demarco Harry score 21 points, and Calvin Delone was close behind with 19. Gavin Richardson netted 11, and Jamiris Breaux chipped in with nine.

The victory was the eighth straight for Ascension Catholic and improved its overall record to 17-11.

The District 7-1A champion Bulldogs will now head into the state quarterfinals for a road matchup against second-seeded Calvary Baptist (23-6), who is coming off of an 81-39 first-round victory over Cedar Creek.