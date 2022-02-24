Parish baseball players to watch in 2022

The high-school baseball season officially begins this week throughout the state.

In 2021, baseball returned after having the second half of the 2020 season canceled due to the pandemic. And it was a very successful year for Ascension Parish teams as four area squads made the playoffs. Two of those squads reached the state quarterfinals.

Here are some of the parish baseball players to watch this upcoming season:

Lee Amedee (St. Amant)

St. Amant will return starting infielder Lee Amedee in 2022. The UL-Lafayette signee had a huge junior campaign. Amedee hit .419 with four home runs. That was good enough to earn him first-team All-District 5-5A, as well as first-team All-Parish honors.

Nathan Monceaux (Dutchtown)

Nathan Monceaux is one of the top returning pitchers in the area. The Loyola University signee was sensational in his junior campaign. As Dutchtown’s ace on the mound, Monceaux was named the District 5-5A MVP and the Ascension Parish Pitcher of the Year. He also earned All-State honors.

Bryce Leonard (Ascension Catholic)

Last season, Ascension Catholic won the District 7-1A championship. One of the driving forces behind that title victory was Bryce Leonard. As a sophomore, Leonard was the Bulldogs’ starter at third base, and he was also one of the team’s top pitchers. He was first-team all district and All Parish, and he was also All State.

Dominick Regira (East Ascension)

Dominick Regira became a full-time starter for East Ascension as a junior, and he was terrific. He hit .337 with 25 RBIs and three home runs, and he was also 5-4 from the mound. That earned him both first-team all-district and first-team All-Parish honors. He’s a Southeastern signee.

Bradon Tregre (Ascension Christian)

Bradon Tregre was a starter in the outfield for Ascension Christian last season. He flourished, leading to his selection on the All-District 7-1A first team. Tregre was also second-team All Parish as he helped lead the Lions to 19 wins.

Brayden Kuriger (St. Amant)

Brayden Kuriger is another returning Gator that’s a college signee. Kuriger signed with Nicholls. As a junior, he was a starter in the outfield for St. Amant. He hit .304 with two home runs and 10 doubles. Kuriger made both the all-district and All-Parish first teams.

Tanner Vadnais (Dutchtown)

Dutchtown starting third-baseman Tanner Vadnais will return for the Griffins after having a big junior season. Vadnais was both a first-team all-district and first-team All-Parish selection as he helped lead Dutchtown to a memorable run to the state quarterfinals.

Lex Melancon (Ascension Catholic)

Lex Melancon returns as arguably the best defensive catcher in the parish. He was a defensive highlight reel in 2021. That led to Melancon being named to the all-district, All-Parish and All-State teams. He helped lead the Bulldogs to a run to the state quarterfinals.

Landon Gautreau (East Ascension)

Landon Gautreau played in the infield for East Ascension last season and hit .269 with 16 RBIs. He also pitched. Gautreau ended up earning both second-team all-district and second-team All-Parish honors. He helped lead the Spartans to the second round of the playoffs.

Brennan Hunt (Ascension Christian)

Ascension Christian had a dependable first-baseman last season with the stellar play of Brennan Hunt. Hunt earned second-team all-district honors, and he was honorable-mention All Parish. Hunt helped the Lions finish as the District 7-1A runners-up.