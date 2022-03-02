Parish football stars make LFCA All-State teams

The high-school football season may be long gone, but there are still players being honored for their stellar play in 2021.

Last week, the Louisiana Football Coaches Association released its All-State teams, and 11 Ascension Parish standouts were included.

Three Ascension Catholic players were named to the first and second units of the Class 1A All-State squad.

For the third straight season, Ascension Catholic dominated District 7-1A.

The Bulldogs went 7-1 during the regular season, with the lone loss came on the road against a top-10 opponent in Vermillion Catholic. That was Ascension Catholic’s first regular-season defeat since 2018.

Ascension Catholic won the district championship and a first-round playoff game against Central Catholic.

In the state quarterfinals, Ascension Catholic’s season ended with a loss to top-seeded Ouachita Christian.

Bulldog junior Landon Szubinski was the only player in the parish to make the LFCA All-State first team. He made the team as a punter.

Making the second unit for Ascension Catholic were senior defensive lineman Jacques Husers and junior wide receiver Calvin Delone.

Two Donaldsonville players made the Class 3A All-State team.

The Tigers finished 5-4 during the regular season, and for the second straight season, they won a first-round playoff game. Donaldsonville crushed Patterson, 48-14.

The Tigers’ season came to an end in round two, as they were defeated by fifth-seeded Church Point.

Senior defensive back Lawrence Forcell was named second-team All-State, as well as junior linebacker Robert Kent.

Three East Ascension players made the LFCA 5A All-State squad.

The Spartans finished the regular season with a 5-3 record.

In the first round of the playoffs, East Ascension pulled off an upset over Southside. It was the sixth straight season that the Spartans won a first-round game.

In round two, East Ascension lost a 24-21 road contest against top-ranked and eventual undefeated Class 5A champion Zachary.

Making the All-State second team was senior offensive lineman Jayven Richardson.

Both junior running back Walter Samuel and senior kicker/punter Evan Kern were honorable-mention selections.

Two Dutchtown standouts made the All-State squad as well.

The Griffins finished the regular season with a 5-4 record and reached the playoffs, but they lost to defending champion Acadiana in the opening round.

Both senior running back Dylan Sampson and junior linebacker Dickson Agu were honorable-mention All-State selections.

Sampson is a Tennessee signee, and he became the school’s all-time leading rusher this past season (passing Eddie Lacy). Sampson was also named the Ascension Parish Offensive MVP in 2021.

One St. Amant star made the LFCA Class 5A All-State team.

The Gators completed the regular season with a 7-2 record. They ended the year with impressive back-to-back wins against parish rivals Dutchtown and East Ascension. It was the first time St. Amant beat the Spartans in four years.

The Gators hosted No. 23 H.L. Bourgeois in the opening round of the playoffs and chalked up their first postseason victory since 2017.

St. Amant then fell in round two, losing to Acadiana.

Making the All-State second team was junior defensive lineman Dylan Carpenter.

Carpenter was also named the District 5-5A Defensive MVP and the Ascension Parish Defensive MVP this past season.