Parish basketball teams compete in second round

Contributed Report

On Tuesday night, one parish boy’s basketball team advanced in the playoffs, while another area squad had its season ended with a road loss.

The Donaldsonville Tigers are headed to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2014.

The fourth-seeded Tigers hosted No. 13 Frederick A. Douglas on Tuesday night. Donaldsonville rolled to a 63-39 victory.

It was the Tigers’ 12th straight win. They won their first two playoff gams by a combined score of 157-92.

The victory now advances Donaldsonville to the state quarterfinals. The Tigers will host fifth-seeded Iowa, who is coming off of a 75-55 win over 12th-seeded Lutcher in round two.

Iowa is 26-4 for the season. Meanwhile, the Tigers will head into the matchup with an overall record of 29-4.

Donaldsonville is seeking its first trip to the state tournament in eight years.

Unfortunately, East Ascension wasn’t able to make its first quarterfinal appearance since 2016.

The 14th-seeded Spartans went on the road to play No. 3 Ruston. East Ascension fell a little short, dropping the game by a final score of 55-50.

The Spartans ended the season with an overall record of 16-10.