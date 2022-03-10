Tigers all set for state semifinal matchup

Contributed Report

On Thursday, the Donaldsonville boy’s basketball team will take on top-seeded Madison Prep in Lake Charles for the right to play in the Class 3A state championship game.

The Tigers have had an amazing 2021 season.

Donaldsonville went 27-4 during the regular season, which included an undefeated run in league play that resulted in a District 9-3A championship.

The Tigers also carried a 10-game winning streak into the playoffs. That helped them earn the No. 4 seeding in the Class 3A postseason.

Donaldsonville has only gotten better in the playoffs.

In the opening round, the Tigers trounced No. 28 Mamou, 94-53. In round two, they rolled past 13th-seeded Frederick A. Douglas, 63-39.

And in the state quarterfinals, Donaldsonville pulled away from fifth-seeded Iowa, 62-50, to punch its ticket to LHSAA Boy’s Marsh Madness for the first time since 2014.

The Tigers have been led by senior point guard Lawrence Forcell, who was last year’s District 9-3A MVP. Forcell scored 21 points in Donaldsonville’s quarterfinal victory over Iowa.

Another huge catalyst for the Tigers’ impressive run this season has been senior forward Troy Cole. Cole is an Ascension Catholic transfer.

Guards Raiyen Oatis and Robert Kent have been key contributors, and senior Malik Robertson has been a very good rebounder and defender in the paint for the Tigers.

Donaldsonville will now face its biggest challenge of the season.

Madison Prep heads into the semifinal game with a record of 23-6. All six of the Chargers’ losses have come against teams in upper classifications.

In the playoffs, Madison Prep beat No. 32 Union Parish, 65-30, in round one. In the second round, the Chargers rolled past 16th-seeded Martin Luther King Charter, 72-57. And in the quarterfinals, they blasted No. 8 Sophie B. Wright, 86-45.

The Chargers are led by 6-foot-9 center Percy Daniels. Daniels is a Seton Hall signee.

Another dangerous player for Madison Prep is 6-foot-6 guard Dezmond Perkins.