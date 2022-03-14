Parish baseball and softball power rankings

The baseball and softball seasons are now up and running, and parish teams have had very active schedules to start.

Almost all of the area squads have been busy competing in tournaments.

Here are the Donaldsonville Chief's first Ascension Parish high-school baseball and softball power rankings.

These rankings are not dictated by the size of the schools in the parish. They are determined by how well teams are doing in their respective classifications.

Baseball

1. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 1)

Ascension Catholic remained in the top spot this week. The Bulldogs continued to win, taking three more games. Two of those victories came against Class 3A powers Berwick and University. That helped up Ascension Catholic’s winning streak to six games, and it improved the Bulldogs’ overall record to 11-1.

2. Dutchtown (Last Week: 2)

Dutchtown continued to be extremely impressive. The Griffins put together shutout victories last week over Destrehan, Central and Jesuit. Dutchtown’s only loss last week was a one-run setback against perennial power Sulphur. That ended an eight-game winning streak. Dutchtown’s record stands at 12-2.

3. St. Amant (Last Week: 3)

St. Amant had its impressive six-game winning streak halted with a close loss against Ponchatoula. However, the Gators followed it up with three straight wins over Parkway, Rummel and Northshore. Those victories improved the Gators’ record to 11-3.

4. Ascension Christian (Last Week: 5)

Ascension Christian has caught fire. The Lions won four games last week, which included a victory over 4A Plaquemine. That has upped the team’s winning streak to six games. The Lions now stand at 9-4 overall.

5. East Ascension (Last Week: 4)

East Ascension ended a five-game losing streak with a victory over Central Private, but the Spartans followed it up with four straight losses in the Jay Patterson Shootout tournament to fall to 3-10 overall.

6. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 6)

The Tigers finally put a six-game losing streak to rest with a victory over Cristo Rey Baton Rouge. That improved their record to 2-6.

Softball

1. St. Amant (Last Week: 1)

St. Amant continued to do St. Amant things last week. The Lady Gators were once again perfect. They picked up a big win over ninth-ranked Walker. It contributed to an eight-game winning streak that has improved the team’s overall record to 10-2.

2. Dutchtown (Last Week: 3)

Dutchtown moved back into the No. 2 spot. The Lady Griffins had an impressive week with four straight wins that included victories over Parkview Baptist and Natchitoches Central. That hot streak improved Dutchtown’s overall record to 9-7.

2. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 2)

Ascension Catholic picked up a win over 4A Morgan City last week, but the Lady Bulldogs were then humbled by last year’s Division-IV state runner-up, Catholic of Pointe Coupee. Their record dropped to 8-5 overall.

4. East Ascension (Last Week: 4)

East Ascension struggled through a three-game losing streak, but the Lady Spartans were able to bounce back with a blowout win over Covington. Their record now stands at 7-7 overall.

5. Ascension Christian (Last Week: 5)

Ascension Christian ended a five-game losing streak by putting together three straight victories. Those wins came against Livonia, Central Private and Plaquemine—improving the Lady Lions’ record to 4-5 overall.

6. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 6)

Donaldsonville finally played its first game last week. The Lady Tigers lost to Family Christian.