DHS basketball players named All-District 9-3A

It was a great year for Donaldsonville basketball as both the boys and the girl’s programs earned home playoff games, and the teams combined to win four postseason matchups.

With their steady performances throughout the season, both squads had three players named to the All-District 9-3A team.

The Donaldsonville boys had the best season of the two. In fact, the Tigers were the most successful basketball team in Ascension Parish this year.

Donaldsonville went 27-4 during the regular season, which included an undefeated run in league play that resulted in a District 9-3A championship.

The Tigers also carried a 10-game winning streak into the playoffs. That helped them earn the No. 4 seeding in the Class 3A postseason.

Donaldsonville continued its impressive run in the playoffs.

In the opening round, the Tigers trounced No. 28 Mamou, 94-53. In round two, they rolled past 13th-seeded Frederick A. Douglas, 63-39.

And in the state quarterfinals, Donaldsonville pulled away from fifth-seeded Iowa, 62-50, to punch its ticket to LHSAA Boy’s Marsh Madness for the first time since 2014.

Unfortunately, the Tigers’ memorable run ended in the state semifinals. Donaldsonville was beaten, 70-45, by top seed and eventual state champion Madison Prep. It was the Chargers’ second straight 3A state championship victory.

Donaldsonville ended the season with an overall record of 30-5.

Longtime Tiger head coach Lionel Gilbert was named the District 9-3A Coach of the Year for leading the team back to the Top 28 for the first time in nearly a decade.

Two Donaldsonville players made the All-District 9-3A first team. They were senior point guard Lawrence Forcell (last year’s district MVP) and senior forward Troy Cole.

Lawrence was Donaldsonville’s leading scorer in state quarterfinals with 21 points, and Cole was the Tigers’ leading scorer in the state semifinals with 14.

Making the second team for Donaldsonville was sophomore guard Raiyen Oatis.

E.D. White’s Mason Lawless was the District 9-3A Overall MVP.

The Donaldsonville girl’s basketball squad had another very successful season.

Unfortunately for the Lady Tigers, they weren’t able to pull off a three-peat for the District 9-3A title. They had to settle for league runner-up, behind E.D. White.

The Lady Tigers put forth a strong effort to end the year, winning six of its final seven regular-season games. The Lady Tigers enter the postseason with a record of 18-12.

In the first round, No. 15 Donaldsonville hosted No. 18 New Orleans Charter Science and Math (11-3).

Donaldsonville rolled to an emphatic victory, winning by a 64-24 margin. It was the second straight season in which the Lady Tigers picked up a first-round playoff win.

But Donaldsonville’s postseason run ended in the second round. The Lady Tigers were eliminated by eventual state champion Wossman.

Three Donaldsonville players were named to the All-District 9-3A first team. They were senior guards Tia Richard and Lakia Bell and sophomore guard Ja’nae Southall.

Additionally, Bell was named the District 9-3A Defensive MVP.

E.D. White’s Caroline Adams was named the district’s Overall MVP, and Lady Cardinal head coach Marcey Zeringue was named the league’s Coach of the Year.