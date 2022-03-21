Parish baseball and softball power rankings

The baseball and softball seasons are now up and running, and parish teams have had very active schedules to start.

Many softball teams in the parish began district play last week, and many of the baseball squads competed in tournaments.

Here are the Donaldsonville Chief's first Ascension Parish high-school baseball and softball power rankings.

These rankings are not dictated by the size of the schools in the parish. They are determined by how well teams are doing in their respective classifications.

Baseball

1. Dutchtown (Last Week: 2)

Dutchtown moves ahead of Ascension Catholic in the rankings—not because the Bulldogs struggled, but because the Griffins have been so good. The Griffins have put together a six-game winning streak, which included a 3-1 victory over fourth-ranked Sam Houston. Their only loss was a one-run defeat against top-five Sulphur. Dutchtown has moved to 17-2 overall.

2. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 2)

Ascension Catholic lost its first game in two weeks. The Bulldogs dropped a close contest against 2A Episcopal, but they bounced back with victories over 3A Parkview Baptist and 2A French Settlement. Ascension Catholic’s record improved to 14-2.

3. St. Amant (Last Week: 3)

St. Amant has continued an impressive early-season run. The Gators have won eight straight games. Three of those victories came against solid teams such as Walker, Dunham and St. Thomas Aquinas. St. Amant’s overall record improved to 16-3.

4. Ascension Christian (Last Week: 4)

Ascension Christian caught fire, winning seven straight games, but the Lions hit a slight rough patch last week. They lost three of their last four outings. That dropped their overall record to 11-7.

5. East Ascension (Last Week: 5)

East Ascension was able to put an end to a five-game losing streak with an easy win over Hammond, but the Spartans then suffered a one-run loss against Slidell to fall to 3-13.

6. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 6)

Donaldsonville didn’t play a game last week. The Tigers’ record remained at 2-6.

Softball

1. St. Amant (Last Week: 1)

St. Amant continued to flex its muscles last week. The Lady Gators just keep winning. They’ve upped their winning streak to 14 games. In three of those victories, they outscored Zachary, Calvary Baptist and St. Joseph’s by a combined score of 25-0. St. Amant is now 17-2.

2. Dutchtown (Last Week: 2)

Dutchtown won five straight games, but then the Lady Griffins lost two of their next three. Those losses came against Lutcher and Northshore. It dropped the Lady Griffins’ record to 11-9.

3. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 3)

Ascension Catholic has cooled down considerably. The Lady Bulldogs have lost four straight games, including their district opener against St. John. That dropped their overall record to 9-9.

4. East Ascension (Last Week: 4)

East Ascension has now lost three of its last four games, including a district contest against parish rival Dutchtown. The Lady Spartans are now 9-10 overall.

5. Ascension Christian (Last Week: 5)

After reeling off four straight victories, Ascension Christian dropped back-to-back games against Harrisonburg and 2A Dunham. The Lady Lions now stand at 5-7.

6. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 6)

After dropping a game against East Iberville, Donaldsonville won its first game of the season, sliding by White Castle. The Lady Tigers are now 1-2.