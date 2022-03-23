Parish basketball players make All-District 7-1A

The All-District 7-1A basketball teams were released recently, and plenty of male and female athletes throughout the parish were selected.

For the girl’s team, there were five area players that made the squad. Three of them came from Ascension Catholic.

The Lady Bulldogs had a bit of a rough season in 2021-22. Ascension Catholic finished with just a 6-17 overall record, and the team missed out on the playoffs.

Still, even finishing with a losing record, junior Katie Brooks was named to the All-District 7-1A first team. Junior Anna Schexnayder was a second-team selection.

Also, senior Saniyah Prean was honorable mention.

Two players from Ascension Christian made the all-district squad as well.

Like the Lady Bulldogs, the Lady Lions had their share of struggles this past season. Ascension Christian finished with a 2-10 record and missed out on the postseason.

Both Melanie Jones and Christiona Raven were honorable-mention selections on the all-district squad.

The District 7-1A Player of the Year was St. John’s J’Nyria Kelly, the Defensive Player of the Year was East Iberville’s Armani Gordon and the Coach of the Year was White Castle’s Tammy Washington.

Washington led the Lady Bulldogs to the Class 1A state semifinals.

For the boys, eight parish players made the All-District 7-1A squad. Five of those selections came from Ascension Catholic.

The Bulldogs captured the District 7-1A championship this past season, and they finished the regular season on an eight-game winning streak.

Seventh-seeded Ascension Catholic went on to host a first-round playoff game. The Bulldogs defeated No. 10 River Oaks, 73-63. That pushed them through to the state quarterfinals for the first time in three years.

Ascension Catholic’s season then ended with a loss to second-seeded Calvary Baptist, the eventual Division-IV state runner-up.

The Bulldogs finished the year with an overall record of 17-12.

Leading the way for Ascension Catholic all season long was senior point guard Demarco Harry. Harry was named the District 7-1A MVP.

During the season, Bulldogs coach Kylon Green said this of Harry: “He’s been starting since the eighth grade. In my opinion, he’s the best player in the parish. He gets us going, he’s always aggressive and he’s an offensive threat on any given night. He’s liable to have those 25, 30-point games.”

Making the all-district second team for the Bulldogs were junior guard Gavin Richardson and freshman forward Jamiris Breaux. Richardson was named the district’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Junior guard Calvin Delone and senior guard Jack Abadie were both honorable-mention selections.

The Ascension Christian boys had some nice moments in 2021-22. Even though the Lions missed out on the playoffs this season, they showed steady improvement, and they won 14 games.

Ascension Christian had one first-team All-District 7-1A selection. That was junior guard Adin Carter.

Seniors Ethan Cormier and Emory Templet were both honorable-mention selections.

White Castle’s Dawain Carter was named the District 7-1A Coach of the Year. Carter led the Bulldogs to a Class 1A state runner-up finish.

Although, White Castle was edged out by Ascension Catholic for the district title this past season.