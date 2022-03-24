Griffins flex muscles in win over Bulldogs

Heading into Thursday evening’s matchup in Donaldsonville, Dutchtown and Ascension Catholic had been the two most impressive baseball teams in the parish as they combined for a record of 31-5.

Now we have an answer to the question of who’s Ascension’s best. And that answer was made quite emphatically.

Dutchtown jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, and in the fifth, the Griffins broke the game wide open with a four-spot.

From there, the Griffins rolled to an impressive 11-0 victory in six innings of work.

“Our guys are playing with a lot of confidence,” Dutchtown head coach Chris Schexnayder said. “They had [Bryce] Leonard on the mound, who has a really good arm. Our guys were excited about the opportunity to face a good arm like his. I thought the two runs in the first inning were huge. I think they allowed us to relax a little bit. We were able to create some pressure on them at times and extend the lead late in the game.”

Ascension Catholic beat Dutchtown the last two times the teams played. In those games, the Griffins didn’t score a single run. On Thursday, they scored two just in the first inning.

Ethan Mayeux led off with a single, and he was eventually sent home by a Will Delaune base hit. Later, Delaune scored after an Ascension Catholic fielding error.

Ascension Catholic had its best chance to make things interesting in the third when the bases were loaded with no outs following singles by Demarco Harry and Collin Brown and a walk by Austin Payne.

But the Bulldogs failed to drive a single run home.

Bulldog starting pitcher Bryce Leonard settled in after the rough start and didn’t allow a run in the next three innings. But in the fifth, the bottom fell out.

Tanner Vadnais led off with a walk, and Delaune singled. Later, Nathan Monceaux produced a sac grounder, and Grant Morrison came up with a sacrifice bunt.

Two other runs were scored on a Caleb Ickes triple and a Reuben Williams single, pushing the Dutchtown lead to 6-0.

The sixth was a disastrous inning for Ascension Catholic. Three Dutchtown batters walked, two more were hit by pitches, there was a wild pitch and two errors. It all equated to five Griffin runs that put the game away.

In the victory, Dutchtown pitcher Jace Bennett threw six complete, surrendering just two hits and striking out five.

“Jace has been outstanding for us all year,” Schexnayder said. “He’s been a guy for us every weekend. He’s stepped up and gone six innings for us every time out this year. I’m proud of him. He works really hard. And our defense played exceptional behind him tonight.”

The Bulldogs’ only two hits came from Harry and Brown.

Meanwhile, Mayeux went 2-2 with a walk for Dutchtown. Delaune was 2-3 with an RBI, and Parent went 1-2 with a walk and an RBI.

It was Dutchtown’s eighth straight victory. The Griffins are now 17-2, with district play less than a week away.

“The district schedule is like a second season,” Schexnayder said. “Our guys always get excited to start district. They’re excited to play every day. It’s a special group of guys. There’s a lot of senior leadership that has been at it for four years. It’s one of the closest groups I’ve ever been around. They pull for each other, and they want to see everyone have a great time. I’m happy for my guys.”