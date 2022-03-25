Bulldog powerlifting team takes home state title

Contributed Report

The Ascension Catholic girl’s powerlifting team has been dominant over the years, winning multiple state titles. Now, the boys have joined in the excellence.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs narrowly edged out Sacred Heart-Ville Platte to earn the Division-V state championship. It was the program’s first state title since 1991.

The Bulldogs won the meet by one point over Sacred Heart.

The Oshner Powerlifting State Championships are being held at UL-Monroe’s Fant-Ewing Arena.

On Thursday, Ascension Catholic was led by a sensational performance by Casey Mays.

Mays won the 148-pound state title with a total lift of 1,185 pounds. That included a 450-pound squat, 265-pound bench press and a 470-pound deadlift. That deadlift mark set a new Division-V state-meet record.

Mays was named the meet’s Outstanding Lifter on the light platforms.

Also winning an individual state title for the Bulldogs was Devin Pedescleaux. He took home the 275-pound championship with a total lift of 1,440. That included a 545-pound squad, 285-pound bench press and 610-pound deadlift.

Travis Cedatol was the state runner-up in the super-heavyweight division. His total was 1,260 after a squat of 495, bench press of 275 and deadlift of 490.

Eli St. Germain finished in third at 132 pounds. His total of 875 included a 345-pound squat, 185-pound bench press and 345-pound deadlift.

Also, Ethan Lewellen secured a fourth-place finish for the Bulldogs at 165 pounds.

Behind Ascension Catholic and Sacred Heart, Cedar Creek finished third, and Catholic of Pointe Coupee and Vermillion Catholic rounded out the rest of the top five.