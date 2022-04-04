Parish baseball and softball power rankings

The baseball and softball seasons continued last week, and parish teams have had very active schedules.

The softball regular season is beginning to wind down, while the baseball squads entered district play this week.

Here are the Donaldsonville Chief's Ascension Parish high-school baseball and softball power rankings.

These rankings are not dictated by the size of the schools in the parish. They are determined by how well teams are doing in their respective classifications.

Baseball

1. Dutchtown (Last Week: 1)

Dutchtown just keeps winning. The Griffins added to their winning streak, which now stands at 13 games. Last week, Dutchtown beat Rummel, and then they began district play with two blowout wins over Woodlawn and a close victory over East Ascension. That improved the Griffins’ record to 24-2.

2. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 2)

Ascension Catholic was able to get back on track after its toughest stretch of the season. The Bulldogs lost three straight games, but they were able to ounce back with three consecutive victories. They beat South Lafourche, Central Catholic and Plaquemine by a combined score of 24-7. They now stand at 17-5 overall.

3. St. Amant (Last Week: 3)

St. Amant now has the longest active winning streak in Ascension baseball. The Gators have now won 14 straight games. Last week, they won a close contest over E.D. White and then blew out McKinley twice to open district play. St. Amant is now 22-3 overall.

4. Ascension Christian (Last Week: 4)

Ascension Christian continued its winning ways as well. The Lions have now won six straight games. That hot streak included two straight wins over 4A Liberty last week. It improved Ascension Christian’s overall record to 15-7.

5. East Ascension (Last Week: 5)

East Ascension lost its first three games in district play last week. The Spartans began with two emphatic defeats against Catholic, and then they dropped a very close contest against Dutchtown to fall to 6-16.

6. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 6)

After tying White Castle, Donaldsonville lost four straight games. The Tigers have not won since March 11. They are now 2-12-1.

Softball

1. St. Amant (Last Week: 1)

St. Amant took a little break last week. The Lady Gators didn’t play a single game. They have won 21 straight contests and currently stand at 23-2 overall.

2. Dutchtown (Last Week: 2)

Dutchtown played in a tournament at Mandeville last week. The Lady Griffins opened the event with a loss to Haynes Academy, but they bounced back with wins over Covington and Lakeshore to improve to 14-12.

3. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 3)

Ascension Catholic blew away East Iberville in a district game and then lost a close contest to 3A E.D. White. The Lady Bulldogs are now 13-10 overall.

4. East Ascension (Last Week: 4)

East Ascension beat Denham Springs and then toppled Lakeshore at the Mandeville tournament, before falling to Mandeville and Albany. The Lady Spartans fell to 11-17 overall.

5. Ascension Christian (Last Week: 5)

The Lady Lions blanked White Castle in a district contest, but then they fell hard to St. John to slide to 8-9 overall.

6. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 6)

Donaldsonville dropped a 7-0 contest against Family Christian. The Lady Tigers are now 1-4 overall.