Parish baseball players selected to all-star game

It’s a yearly tradition for the best high-school baseball players in the state to come together at the conclusion of the season and compete in the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game.

And that won’t be changing in 2022. Last week, the LBCA announced a group of high-school standouts that have been selected to play in the game. There were four players from Ascension Parish who were selected.

Only one school from the area had two players invited. That was Dutchtown. The Griffins will be represented by pitcher Nathan Monceaux and infielder Will Delaune.

Monceaux is a senior who had a breakout season in 2021. He became Dutchtown’s ace on the mound and was promptly named the District 5-5A MVP and the Ascension Parish Pitcher of the Year.

Monceaux also signed with Loyola University prior to the start of the 2022 season.

But he’s not just a key cog in the Griffins’ pitching rotation. Monceaux has been able to stay in Dutchtown’s starting lineup on a day-to-day basis due to his strong play at the plate.

Another Griffin who has been one of their top hitters has been Delaune. The senior has also been extremely versatile from the field. He has played both first base and catcher for Dutchtown this season.

Delaune was both a second-team all-district and All-Parish selection last year. Delaune and Monceaux helped Dutchtown make a run to the state quarterfinals.

This year, the Griffins are off to a sensational start. Dutchtown has won 13 straight games and built up a 24-2 overall record. The Griffins are currently ranked second in the LHSAA’s Class 5A unofficial power rankings.

St. Amant will be represented by senior infielder Lee Amedee at the LBCA All-Star Game this year.

Amedee had a huge junior campaign, hitting .419 with four home runs. He was named both first-team all-district and All-Parish as he helped lead St. Amant to a district runner-up finish.

In the offseason, he officially signed with UL-Lafayette.

This season, Amedee has made the transition from third base to second. He and the Gators are off to a tremendous start. They’ve won 16 straight games and stand at 24-3 overall.

St. Amant is currently ranked seventh in the Class 5A power rankings.

The final parish player selected to the LBCA All-Star Game is Ascension Catholic senior catcher Lex Melancon.

Melancon was all-district, All-Parish and All-State as a junior. He helped lead the Bulldogs to a district title and a state quarterfinal appearance.

He’s been one of the most outstanding defensive catchers in the area for the past two seasons.

This year, Melancon and Ascension Catholic have been terrific once again. They’re off to a 17-5 start, which includes a win over St. Amant.

The Bulldogs are currently ranked No. 1 in the Division-IV power rankings.

Monceaux, Delaune and Amedee will play on the East squad. Melancon will play for the West.

The LBCA All-Star Game will be played at Louisiana Christian University in Pineville, on May 20-21.