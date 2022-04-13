Four Donaldsonville athletes sign

Four Donaldsonville athletes signed with colleges last week. Three of those signings were for football, and one was for basketball.

For basketball, Troy Cole signed with Blackburn College, which is located in Carlinville, Ill.

Cole had a huge senior campaign, after transferring to Donaldsonville from Ascension Catholic. The forward averaged 17 points per game and helped lead the Tigers to the LHSAA Boy’s Marsh Madness. It was Donaldsonville’s first state semifinal appearance since 2014.

The Tigers’ season ended after a loss to eventual state champion Madison Prep. They finished with an overall record of 30-5, which included a District 9-3A championship run.

Cole was named first-team all-district, and he was also a second-team selection on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-State squad.

For football, wide receiver Jamarcus Miller and defensive end Maliek Robertson both signed with Southern University-Shreveport.

Both players were named second-team All-District 9-3A and second-team All-Parish this past season.

Also, quarterback Treveyon Brown signed with Friends University, which is located in Wichita, Kan.

Brown was a four-year starter for the Tigers at quarterback. He finished out his senior season by being named honorable-mention All-District 9-3A.

The trio helped lead the Tigers to a 5-4 record during the regular season. In the playoffs, Donaldsonville crushed Patterson, before falling to fifth-seeded Church Point in the second round.