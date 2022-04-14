Five parish softball teams make playoffs

The LHSAA has released its high-school softball playoff brackets, and five Ascension Parish teams made the field.

In Division IV, Ascension Catholic made the cut as the No. 13 seed.

In Katie Crowe’s first year as head coach, the Lady Bulldogs finished the regular season with a record of 14-15. Although, all but two of the 15 losses came against upper-classification teams.

Ascension Catholic finished as the District 7-1A runner-up.

But the Lady Bulldogs will enter the playoffs on a bit of a skid. They lost their last three regular-season games and four of their last five.

The Lady Bulldogs will play the district champion in the first round. Ascension Catholic will travel to play fourth-seeded St. John.

The Lady Eagles finished 16-4 during the regular season. When they met the Lady Bulldogs back on March 17, St. John won, 17-7.

The winner of this matchup will face either fifth-seeded Covenant Christian or No. 12 St. Frederick in round two.

Ascension Christian made the Division-IV playoffs as the No. 15 seed.

In Dustin Bagwell’s first season as head coach, the Lady Lions finished the regular season with a record of 7-11. All but three of their defeats came against upper-classification schools.

Ascension Christian will head into the postseason on a three-game losing streak.

In round one, Ascension Christian will visit second-seeded Calvary Baptist (21-10). The winner will face either seventh-seeded Central Catholic or No. 10 Sacred Heart in the second round.

Dutchtown finished the regular season with a 17-14 record. The Lady Griffins will head into the playoffs winners of three of their last four games.

The Griffins made the Class 5A playoffs as the No. 18 seed. They will visit No. 15 Benton (19-9) in round one. The winner will face either St. Amant or Captain Shreve in the second round.

East Ascension has made a return to the postseason for the first time in three years.

The Lady Spartans experienced a big turnaround in head coach Ryan Lewis’ first season. In 2021, East Ascension went winless. This year, the Lady Spartans finished with an overall record of 14-18.

East Ascension will head into the postseason winners of three straight games.

The Lady Spartans made the Class 5A playoffs as the No. 29 seed. They will visit fourth-seeded West Monroe (22-6) in round one. The winner will face either No. 13 West Ouachita or No. 20 Mandeville in the second round.

St. Amant had another incredibly-impressive season.

The Lady Gators captured yet another District 5-5A championship and finished with an overall record of 26-2. That included a superb 24-game winning streak to end the regular season.

St. Amant is the second seed in Class 5A. In the first round of the playoffs, the Lady Gators will host No. 31 Captain Shreve (16-14).