Parish teams eliminated from softball playoffs

After one week of playoff action, there is only one Ascension Parish softball team still alive and that’s the St. Amant Lady Gators.

St. Amant has punched its ticket to Sulphur for the state semifinals. It’s the Lady Gators’ first trip in three years. The last time they were there, they won the program’s sixth state championship.

However, all four of the other parish playoff teams have been eliminated.

In fact, outside of the Lady Gators, only one of the area squads was able to win a postseason game. That was Dutchtown.

Dutchtown finished the regular season with a 17-14 record. The Lady Griffins headed into the playoffs winners of three of their last four games.

They kept the momentum going in round one as they visited 15th-seeded Benton. Dutchtown fought back from a 2-0 deficit to pull off an upset.

The Lady Griffins scored three in the fifth inning to take a 3-2 lead. They later scored a run in both the sixth and seventh to capture a 5-4 victory.

Katelyn Bessonette led the way for Dutchtown as she went 3-4 with a double.

The Lady Griffins’ journey ended in the next round as they were beaten by parish and district rival St. Amant.

Also making the Class 5A playoffs was East Ascension. It was the Lady Spartans’ first trip to the postseason in three years.

East Ascension experienced a big turnaround in head coach Ryan Lewis’ first season. In 2021, the Lady Spartans went winless. This year, East Ascension finished with an overall record of 14-18.

The Lady Spartans headed into the postseason winners of three straight games.

As the 29th seed, East Ascension went on the road to face fourth-seeded West Monroe. The Lady Spartans’ season came to a close with a 9-1 defeat.

East Ascension was held hitless until the fifth inning. The Lady Spartans finished with just two hits for the game.

In Division IV, Ascension Catholic made the playoffs as the No. 13 seed.

In Katie Crowe’s first year as head coach, the Lady Bulldogs finished the regular season with a record of 14-15. Although, all but two of the 15 losses came against upper-classification teams.

Ascension Catholic finished as the District 7-1A runner-up.

But the Lady Bulldogs entered the playoffs on a bit of a skid. They lost their last three regular-season games and four of their last five.

The Lady Bulldogs played the district champion in the first round. Ascension Catholic traveled to play fourth-seeded St. John.

The Lady Eagles beat the Lady Bulldogs decisively during the regular season, and they duplicated that in round one of the playoffs. St. John ended Ascension Catholic’s season with a 10-2 victory.

Ascension Christian made the Division-IV playoffs as the No. 15 seed.

In Dustin Bagwell’s first season as head coach, the Lady Lions finished the regular season with a record of 7-11. All but three of their defeats came against upper-classification schools.

Ascension Christian headed into the postseason on a three-game losing streak.

In round one, Ascension Christian visited second-seeded Calvary Baptist (21-10). The Lady Lions’ season ended with an emphatic 15-0 defeat.