Two parish players make All-Metro basketball

The Baton Rouge area All-Metro boys and girl’s basketball teams were released recently, and two Ascension Parish players made the cut.

St. Amant junior guard Deniya Thornton was selected to the All-Metro girl’s squad.

This past season was Thornton’s third as a starter for the Lady Gators, and she was terrific once again.

For the second straight year, Thornton was named the District 5-5A MVP. She shared that distinction with McKinley’s Ty’Reona Sibley.

Thornton and the Lady Gators had another memorable season that ended with them being the District 5-5A champions. It was St. Amant’s second straight district title.

The Lady Gators finished the regular season with a 19-9 overall record. That was good enough to earn them the No. 8 seed in the Class 5A playoffs. As a result, for the second straight year, St. Amant hosted a first-round playoff game.

And for the second straight season, the Lady Gators won a first-round contest. This time around, St. Amant eliminated parish and district foe Dutchtown.

This pushed St. Amant through to the second round, where the Lady Gators hosted ninth-seeded West Monroe. It was there that St. Amant’s journey ended. The Lady Gators were beaten by a final score of 70-59.

St. Amant finished with an overall record of 20-10.

The All-Metro Outstanding Player was Walker’s Caitlin Travis. Travis averaged 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals per game as she helped lead the Lady Wildcats to the state semifinals.

The All-Metro Coach of the Year was Southern Lab’s Quianna Chaney. Chaney led the Lady Kittens to the Division-IV state title in their first season competing at a varsity level since 2017-18.

It was Southern Lab’s first state championship since 2004.

Donaldsonville senior forward Troy Cole was selected to the All-Metro boy’s team. Cole averaged 17 points per game this past season.

He’s a Blackburn College signee.

Cole and Donaldsonville finished with a 27-4 record during the regular season, which included an undefeated run in league play. That resulted in a District 9-3A championship.

The Tigers also carried a 10-game winning streak into the playoffs. That helped them earn the No. 4 seeding in the Class 3A postseason.

Donaldsonville continued its impressive run in the playoffs.

In the opening round, the Tigers trounced No. 28 Mamou, 94-53. In round two, they rolled past 13th-seeded Frederick A. Douglas, 63-39.

And in the state quarterfinals, Donaldsonville pulled away from fifth-seeded Iowa, 62-50, to punch its ticket to LHSAA Boy’s Marsh Madness for the first time since 2014.

Unfortunately, the Tigers’ memorable run ended in the state semifinals. Donaldsonville was beaten, 70-45, by top seed and eventual state champion Madison Prep. It was the Chargers’ second straight 3A state championship victory.

Donaldsonville ended the season with an overall record of 30-5.

The All-Metro Outstanding Player was Zachary senior Jalen Bolden. Bolden averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists per game this past season.

The All-Metro Coach of the Year was Zachary’s Jonathan McClinton. McClinton led the Broncos to a second straight Class 5A state championship.

Captions: St. Amant’s Deniya Thornton was named to the Baton Rouge area All-Metro girl’s basketball team.