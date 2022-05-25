Parish baseball players selected to all-star game

Last weekend, four Ascension Parish baseball standouts showcased their skills in a Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association all-star game. And in less than two weeks, three more area players will get that same honor.

This week, the LBCA made its selections for its inaugural Underclass All-State Games, which will be played at Southeastern Louisiana University on June 7-8. These games will showcase some of the state’s best underclassmen.

St. Amant pitcher Dallis Moran was selected, as well as Ascension Catholic outfielder Jackson Landry and Ascension Christian pitcher and infielder Wyatt Buratt.

Last weekend, the LBCA All-Star Game was held at Louisiana Christian University in Pineville. The games showcased some of the state’s best senior baseball players.

Four Ascension Parish standouts were selected. They were Dutchtown pitcher Nathan Monceaux, Dutchtown infielder Will Delaune, St. Amant infielder Lee Amedee and Ascension Catholic catcher Lex Melancon.

Monceaux is a Loyola University signee, while Amedee has signed with UL-Lafayette and Melancon has signed with Nicholls.

Playing for the East squad at the LBCA Underclass All-State Games in June will be one of the Gators’ top pitchers this past season in Moran.

The Nicholls commit was a first-team All-District 5-5A selection. In a victory over East Ascension, Moran threw a no-hitter in six and two-third innings of work.

He was a driving force in St. Amant’s phenomenal run to the state tournament in Sulphur.

The Gators went 28-6 during the regular season. In the playoffs, they upset top-seeded defending champion Barbe in the state quarterfinals. That pushed them through to Sulphur for the first time since 2014.

In the semifinals, St. Amant fought back from a 6-0 deficit to upset fourth-seeded Sulphur High. It placed the Gators in the Class 5A state title game for the first time since 2004.

There, the Gators dropped a close matchup against second-seeded West Monroe, 9-6.

The East squad will be directed by Parkview Baptist head coach Phillip Hawke. The Eagles reached the Division-II semifinals this past season.

Also coaching for the East will be Mandeville’s Rickey Noland and De La Salle’s Michael Scanlon.

Both Jackson and Buratt will be playing for the South squad.

Jackson was one of Ascension Catholic’s top power hitters this past season. He was named first-team All-District 7-1A.

Jackson and the Bulldogs went 23-8 during the regular season and won a second straight District 7-1A championship.

They entered the Division-IV playoffs as the second seed and reached the state quarterfinals for the eighth straight postseason. But there, Ascension Catholic was upset by seventh-seeded St. Frederick in three games.

Buratt was one of Ascension Christian’s top pitchers and infielders this past season. He earned second-team all-district honors.

The Lions had a strong year, going 24-10 during the regular season and finishing as the District 7-1A runners-up.

They reached the Division-IV playoffs, but they dropped two close games to sixth-seeded Sacred Heart in the first round.

For the South squad, Lutcher head coach Ryan Jensen will be the director. Jensen just led the Bulldogs to the Class 3A state title.

His coaches will be Teurlings Catholic’s Brooks Badeaux and Berwick’s Seth Henry. Berwick was the 3A state runner-up.