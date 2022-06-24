Former parish baseball players in college

Many parish baseball players have gone on to continue stellar careers at the college level, and this article will give updates on many of those standouts.

Former Dutchtown Griffin Jack Merrifield just completed his first season with LSU. Merrifield transferred there last summer, after starting his college career at LSU-Eunice.

With the Tigers, the redshirt junior played in 28 games this past season, and he started 13. In those games, the infielder hit .238 with 10 RBIs.

LSU went 40-22 this past season and reached the NCAA Tournament, but the Tigers were eliminated in regional play.

Another former Griffin playing at the college level is Brock Barthelemy. Barthelemy just completed his sophomore season at LSU-Eunice.

He made 18 mound appearances and tallied 26 strikeouts in 19 innings pitched. He finished with a 5.95 ERA.

LSU-Eunice finished the season with a 40-17 record, but the team lost in the Region 23 Tournament.

There were three parish products on the Northwestern State roster this past season.

St. Amant alum Larson Fontenot put forth a tremendous senior season for the Demons. He started 52 games in the outfield.

Fontenot led the team with a .292 batting average. He was also tied for third in RBIs with 31, and he hit five home runs.

Teammate Cam Sibley is a Dutchtown alum. Sibley just finished up his senior season as a short stop for the Demons. He started 48 games, hitting .227 with 21 RBIs and three home runs.

St. Amant alum Reese Lipoma was a freshman outfielder for Northwestern State this past season. Lipoma played in 10 games and started three. He hit .286.

Northwestern State finished the year with a 25-28 record.

St. Amant alum Zane Zeppuhar finished out his redshirt junior season at McNeese State in 2022.

The pitcher has had a busy college career. He started out at Southeastern, then transferred to Delgado and now he’s in Lake Charles.

Zeppuhar made 11 mound appearances and one start this past season. He went 2-0 with a 2.95 ERA.

McNeese finished with a 34-23 record, but the Cowboys’ season ended with a loss in the Southland Conference Tournament.

Six players from Ascension Parish were on Baton Rouge Community College’s roster this past season.

Ascension Catholic alum Will Dunn was a freshman infielder at the school. He played in 34 games and hit .190 with 11 RBIs.

His cousin and former teammate at Ascension Catholic, Jacob Dunn just finished up his freshman season at BRCC. The infielder played in 56 games and hit .276 with 19 RBIs.

St. Amant alum Teddy Webb was a freshman pitcher there in 2022. He started 14 games and finished with a 5-4 record. Webb secured a 4.89 ERA and struck out 68 batters.

His twin brother, Trey was a freshman outfielder at BRCC this past season. He played in 29 games and hit .287 with 17 RBIs and three home runs.

Former Gator Slade Zeppuhar was a freshman pitcher for the Bears. He made 14 mound appearances and started six games. He finished with a 3-2 record and struck out 41 batters in 39 innings.

East Ascension alum Blaise Foote is both a pitcher and infielder at BRCC. This past season, he made two mound appearances. Foote played in 52 games at first base. He hit .272 with 15 RBIs and two home runs.

The Bears finished the year with a 27-31 record.

Four former parish players finished up the season at Delgado.

Dutchtown alum Brayden Caskey was a sophomore infielder there. He started 51 games this past season and hit .221 with 20 RBIs and one home run.

His teammate at Dutchtown, Will Reed was a sophomore pitcher for Delgado this past season. He made 10 mound appearances and one start, finishing with a 1-1 record with a 5.24 ERA.

St. Amant alum Dwain Guice began his career at Southeastern. He’s now a sophomore pitcher at Delgado.

This past season, he made 15 mound appearances and eight starts. He went 4-4 with a 5.27 ERA. Guice struck out 56 batters in 54.2 innings pitched.

Also at Delgado was freshman outfielder Hayden Kibbe, a Dutchtown alum. Kibbe started 22 games this past season and hit .254 with five RBIs.

Delgado finished with a 37-16 record and lost in the NJCAA South Central District Championship tournament.

Three former parish players played for Nunez Community College this past season—Payton Cooper (Dutchtown), Landon Manson (Dutchtown) and Trey Williams (East Ascension).