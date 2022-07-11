GA performs well at tournament in Mississippi

The Gauthier Amedee Sharks were on the road again this past weekend for a tournament in Mississippi.

The Sharks competed in the King City Classic in Tupelo. They performed very well, winning three of four games.

In the first game, Gauthier Amedee demolished the East Mississippi Redbirds, 17-2.

In the second inning, St. Amant’s Lee Amedee hit a lead-off homer. Dutchtown’s Will Delaune then produced an RBI single and later scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.

In the third, Amedee drove in a run with a triple, and he later scored on a wild pitch. Delaune then produced a two-RBI double to make it 7-0.

In the fourth, runs scored on an Amedee sac fly and a Cole Poirrier (St. Amant) sac grounder. Dutchtown’s Tanner Vadnais scored on a wild pitch, East Ascension alum Kael Babin scored on an error and Delaune drove in a run with a single to make it 12-0.

In the fifth inning, Amedee produced an RBI single, and Delaune drove in two runs with a double. Also, runs scored following a Poirrier walk and a Babin sac fly.

Delaune had a sensational game. He went 4-4 with six RBIs. Amedee was 3-3 with a home run and four RBIs.

From the mound, St. Amant’s Brayden Billingsley pitched four complete innings, surrendering six hits and no earned runs. He struck out five.

The Sharks lost their next game to Troy Post 70, 5-4.

Gauthier Amedee took a lead in the bottom of the first inning. East Ascension’s Dominick Regira scored on a Vadnais sac grounder, and Poirrier produced an RBI double to make it 2-0.

The Sharks went up 3-0 in the second after Babin led off with a walk and eventually scored on a passed ball.

Gauthier Amedee took a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth following an Amedee RBI double.

The Sharks were just one out away from victory in the top of the sixth. But then a crucial error allowed a Troy batter to reach base.

That opened the door for four Troy hits, leading to four runs. It was enough for Troy to pull off a 5-4 victory.

In defeat, Poirrier went 3-3 with an RBI. He was the only Gauthier Amedee player with multiple hits.

From the mound, St. Amant alum Slade Zeppuhar pitched 5.2 innings, giving up six hits and no earned runs. He struck out four.

In the third game, Gauthier Amedee played another tight outing against Stix Baseball, but this time, the Sharks pulled out a victory.

In the first, Ascension Catholic alum Jacob Dunn singled and eventually scored on an error to take a 1-0 lead.

With the game tied in the fourth, Amedee hit a solo homer to give the Sharks a 2-1 lead.

With the game tied at 2-2, the contest went to eight innings. In the top of the frame, Regira drove in two runs with a double.

That key hit was enough to give the Sharks a 4-3 victory.

Dunn was the only Sharks player with multiple hits in the game. He went 2-3 with a walk.

Dutchtown’s Nick Gisclair was tremendous from the mound. He pitched 5.2 innings and gave up just six hits and one earned run. He struck out five.

Gauthier Amedee had no trouble in its final game, blanking Baldwyn Post 130, 8-0.

Vadnais went 3-3 with an RBI. Babin and Dutchtown’s Grant Morrison each went 2-2, with Morrison driving in two runs.

Regira had a strong performance from the mound, throwing five shutout innings and surrendering just three hits in the process. He struck out five.

Those three wins improved the Sharks’ record to 16-8-1. They’ve now won six of their last seven games.

Starting on Friday, July 15, Ascension Parish will host the American Legion State Tournament for the first time since 2008.

The Sharks will open the event with a game against the Lafayette Drillers at East Ascension, on Friday night.