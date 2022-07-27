Chief unveils All-Parish softball team

It’s that time of year to celebrate all of the accomplishments of the great high-school softball players here in Ascension Parish. They put forth tremendous efforts in 2022.

Facing a very challenging schedule, Ascension Catholic finished with a 14-15 record under first-year head coach Katie Crowe.

The Lady Bulldogs finished as the District 7-1A runners-up and made the playoffs as the No 13 seed in Division IV. However, they were eliminated by St. John in the opening round.

Ascension Christian went 7-11 under first-year head coach Dustin Bagwell. The Lady Lions made the Division-IV playoffs, but they were eliminated by second-seeded Calvary Baptist.

Donaldsonville finished with an 0-7 record and missed out on the playoffs.

Dutchtown went 18-14 during the regular season and reached the Class 5A playoffs as the No. 17 seed.

The Lady Griffins upset Benton in round one. Their playoff journey ended in the second round with a loss to St. Amant.

East Ascension made tremendous improvements under first-year head coach Ryan Lewis. After going winless in 2021, the Lady Spartans won 14 regular-season games and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

St. Amant had the best season of any Ascension Parish softball team. The Lady Gators brought home the District 5-5A title and the Class 5A state championship.

St. Amant ended the year on a 28-game winning streak. The Lady Gators were dominant in their playoff run, outscoring their opponents by a combined margin of 53-3.

St. Amant junior pitcher Addison Jackson is the Ascension Parish MVP, and Lady Gator head coach Amy Pitre is the Ascension Parish Coach of the Year.

Here is the Donaldsonville Chief's All-Parish softball team:

First Team

P – Addison Jackson (St. Amant)

P – Abby Froelich (Dutchtown)

C – Brynne Songy (Dutchtown)

C – Kami Gautreau (St. Amant)

IF – Alix Franklin (St. Amant)

IF – Harper Dupre (Dutchtown)

IF – Mary Beth Zeller (St. Amant)

IF – Kate Rills (East Ascension)

OF – Carmen Dixon (St. Amant)

OF – Katelyn Bessonette (Dutchtown)

OF – Aralee Beane (St. Amant)

UTL – Corin Waguespack (East Ascension)

UTL – Samantha Landaiche (St. Amant)

UTL – Riley Bennett (Dutchtown)

UTL – Ava Bright (Ascension Catholic)

DH – Caterina Byars (St. Amant)

Second Team

P – Alisha Brown (East Ascension)

P – Olivia Falcon (St. Amant)

C – Maycee Sonnier (East Ascension)

C – Emma Guy (Ascension Christian)

IF – Aubrey Delatte (Ascension Catholic)

IF – Raegan Tripode (Ascension Catholic)

IF – Bailee Simoneaux (Ascension Catholic)

IF – Christiona Raven (Ascension Christian)

OF – Makinzey Elisar (St. Amant)

OF – Avery Wheat (East Ascension)

OF – Sarah Pizzolato (Ascension Catholic)

UTL – Noelle Laiche (Ascension Christian)

UTL – Aubrey Dunne (St. Amant)

UTL – Katie Van Haverbeke (Dutchtown)

UTL – Grace Burke (East Ascension)

DH – Mattie Dixon (Ascension Christian)

Honorable Mention

McKenzie Smith (St. Amant)

Mya Lanoux (East Ascension)

Alexa Womack (Dutchtown)

Camryn Castrogovannie (Ascension Catholic)

Sydney Viallon (Ascension Catholic)

Laura Swanson (Ascension Christian)

MVP – Addison Jackson (St. Amant)

Coach of the Year – Amy Pitre (St. Amant)