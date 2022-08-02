Chief unveils All-Parish baseball team

This past baseball season was one of the best we’ve seen in Ascension Parish in a long time.

Four of the six parish schools reached the playoffs. Three reached the state quarterfinals, two reached the state tournament and one team reached the state championship game.

The Ascension Catholic Bulldogs went 23-8 during the regular season and won another District 7-1A championship.

They headed into the Division-IV playoffs as the second seed and reached the state quarterfinals for the eighth straight postseason. There, the Bulldogs fell just short of the semifinals, losing a three-game series to St. Frederick.

Ascension Christian went 24-10 during the regular season and was the District 7-1A runner-up. The Lions reached the playoffs, but they were eliminated by sixth-seeded Sacred Heart in round one.

Donaldsonville and East Ascension both finished with losing records and missed out on the playoffs.

Dutchtown won 30 regular-season games and captured the outright District 5-5A championship for the first time since 2013.

The Griffins reached the Class 5A playoffs as the third seed and made a run to the state tournament for the first time since 2010.

In the semifinals, Dutchtown lost a razor-thin 6-5 contest to eventual state champion West Monroe.

St. Amant went 28-6 during the regular season and made an improbable run to the state tournament, upsetting defending champion Barbe along the way.

In the semifinals, the Gators took down Sulphur to reach the Class 5A title game for the first time since 2004. There, they lost a close 9-6 matchup against West Monroe.

With the amazing performances of St. Amant and Dutchtown this season, Gator head coach Brandon Bravata and Griffin head coach Chris Schexnaydre have been named the Parish Co-Coaches of the Year.

Dutchtown senior pitcher Nick Gisclair is the Parish Pitcher of the Year, and Griffin senior utility player Nathan Monceaux is the Parish MVP.

Here is the rest of the Donaldsonville Chief's All-Parish baseball team:

First Team

P – Nick Gisclair (Dutchtown)

P – Jacob Mayers (St. Amant)

P – Dallis Moran (St. Amant)

C – Lex Melancon (Ascension Catholic)

C – Caleb Ickes (Dutchtown)

IF – Will Delaune (Dutchtown)

IF – Lee Amedee (St. Amant)

IF – Tanner Vadnais (Dutchtown)

IF – Jacques Husers (Ascension Catholic)

OF – Collin Dupre (Dutchtown)

OF – Brayden Kuriger (St. Amant)

OF – Andrew Landry (Ascension Christian)

UTL – Nathan Monceaux (Dutchtown)

UTL – Brooks Leonard (Ascension Catholic)

UTL – Dominick Regira (East Ascension)

UTL – Bryce Leonard (Ascension Catholic)

UTL – Cole Poirrier (St. Amant)

DH – Jackson Landry (Ascension Catholic)

Second Team

P – Luke Conerly (East Ascension)

P – Jace Bennett (Dutchtown)

P – Brayden Billingsley (St. Amant)

C – Preston Connelly (Ascension Christian)

C – Kane Sanchez (East Ascension)

IF – Ryder Molea (St. Amant)

IF – Brennan Hunt (Ascension Christian)

IF – Demarco Harry (Ascension Catholic)

IF – Grant Morrison (Dutchtown)

OF – Layton Melancon (Ascension Catholic)

OF – Reuben Williams (Dutchtown)

OF – Petrie Thompson (East Ascension)

UTL – Pierson Parent (Dutchtown)

UTL – Landon Stewart (St. Amant)

UTL – Ashtyn Ellis (St. Amant)

UTL – Jack Markey (Ascension Christian)

UTL – Blaise Lalonde (St. Amant)

DH – Collin Brown (Ascension Catholic)

Honorable Mention

Ethan Mayeux (Dutchtown)

Landon Gautreau (East Ascension)

Braden Tregre (Ascension Christian)

Jared Cassard (East Ascension)

Wyatt Buratt (Ascension Christian)

Pitcher of the Year – Nick Gisclair (Dutchtown)

MVP – Nathan Monceaux (Dutchtown)

Co-Coaches of the Year – Brandon Bravata (St. Amant), Chris Schexnaydre (Dutchtown)