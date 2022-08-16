Parish football players to watch in 2022

The high-school football season officially begins in less than a month.

In 2021, five of the six football teams in the parish reached the playoffs, thanks to tremendous performances by parish athletes. Many of those players will be returning in 2022.

Here are some of the parish football players to watch this upcoming season:

Walter Samuel (East Ascension)

The senior returns as the parish’s top back. In 2021, Samuel rushed for 803 yards and eight touchdowns during the regular season. That was good enough to help lead the Spartans to the second round of the playoffs. Samuel is both a first-team All-District 5-5A and first-team All-Parish selection. He’s a Tulane commit.

Dylan Carpenter (St. Amant)

The senior returns as the best defensive player in the parish. Last season, Carpenter had a breakout junior campaign. He was named both the District 5-5A Defensive MVP and the Ascension Parish Defensive MVP. He was also All-State. Carpenter is a disruptive defensive end at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds. He’s a UL-Lafayette commit.

Bryce Leonard (Ascension Catholic)

Ascension Catholic will be one of just two schools in the parish to return its starting quarterback in 2022. The Bulldogs return a three-year starter in Bryce Leonard. Leonard was last year’s District 7-1A Offensive MVP as he threw for a school record 1,906 yards and 21 touchdowns. Leonard also added 400 yards and five more scores on the ground.

Ethan Fields (Dutchtown)

The senior is the top returning offensive lineman in the parish. Fields is one of Dutchtown’s starting tackles. Last season, he was named both first-team all-district and first-team All-Parish. He helped pave the way for a 1,300-yard rusher in Dylan Sampson. Fields is a three-star prospect and ranked by 247sports as the 30th-best Louisiana recruit in 2023. He’s a Purdue commit.

Robert Kent (Donaldsonville)

Donaldsonville will return one of the most talented and versatile players in the parish in Robert Kent. Kent does a little bit of everything for the Tigers. As a junior, Kent was named first-team all-district as both a running back and a linebacker. He was also a dangerous return man for the Tigers. During the summer, Kent picked up scholarship offers from Grambling State, Southeastern and Nicholls.

Adin Carter (Ascension Christian)

Ascension Christian lost its starting quarterback, so now the Lions will look to their best athlete to take the reins. That’s Adin Carter. Last season, Carter was named both second-team all-district as a running back and defensive back. This season, he’ll make the transition to quarterback. Carter and the Lions will be looking to improve on last season’s 2-7 finish.

Brennon Thompson (East Ascension)

The Spartans are expecting big things from Thompson this season. The senior is a terrific athlete who excels from both sides of the ball. Last season, he made the all-district second team as an athlete. Besides being an offensive weapon, he also plays defensive back for the Spartans. During the summer, Thompson received scholarship offers from both Tulane and Grambling State.

Calvin Delone (Ascension Catholic)

Calvin Delone had a breakout season for Ascension Catholic in 2021. When the team lost heralded recruit Khai Prean, Delone stepped up and became the Bulldogs’ top playmaker. He was named first-team all-district as both a receiver and a return specialist. The senior speedster is looking to lead his team past the quarterfinals this season.

Dickson Agu (Dutchtown)

Dutchtown will return one of the best linebackers in the parish in senior Dickson Agu. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder was a first-team all-district selection last season. He’s listed as a three-star prospect by On3.com. Dickson just recently committed to Tulane.

Raiyen Oatis (Donaldsonville)

Donaldsonville lost four-year starting quarterback Treveyon Brown, so now Raiyen Oatis will step in and try to fill his shoes. Oatis was a second-team all-district selection at defensive back in 2021. Now, he’ll transition to quarterback. And Oatis will once again be one of the Tigers’ top defenders.