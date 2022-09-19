West Ascension basketball registration continues through Sept. 28

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Recreation opened West Ascension Pelicans biddy basketball registration for boys and girls ages 4-16 years old, as well as for adults.

Coordinator of Basketball Coach Jerry Butler provided more information:

"If you’re walking down the right path and you’re willing to keep walking, eventually you’ll make progress.” Just trust and believe us, our journey has not been a simple journey of progress. There have been many ups and downs, and it is the choices that we made at each of those times that have helped shape what we have achieved. We are the members of West Ascension Recreation Sports Programs are educators teaching our kids how to learn self-discipline and respect one another and how to live in a community as a respectful individual.

We work together as a team, our first 2 years with recreation, numbers grew, fans were appreciated, and established wonderful things for all the children we also expand with the Town of White Castle coach Moses Young and Mayor John Morris.

We love our kids. You don’t make progress by standing on the sidelines, whimpering and complaining. You make progress by implementing ideas. We do this for all the children. Special thanks to Parish Councilman Dist. 1 Alvin Coach Thomas, Mayor Leroy Sullivan the City Councilman members for preparing our kids for a safe new playing environment. From Coach J Butler Thank you! New season, new year, new ideas, new facility and we work together! Get your children registered today!

Times : Mon - Thurs. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City of Donaldsonville's City Hall also DPW Office behind the Lemann Center Mon - Thurs. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Coach J Butler at 225-445-0134. White Castle is Coach Moses Young at 225-716-3231.