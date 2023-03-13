Former Donaldsonville standout Troy Cole Jr. named SLIAC Newcomer of the Year

Staff Report

Troy Cole Jr., a former Donaldsonville High School star now playing for Blackburn College in Illinois, has been named the 2023 SLIAC Newcomer of the Year.

The freshman started all 26 games this season for the Beavers, averaging 16.4 points and 6.6 rebounds over 14 conference games. He shot 56 percent from the field including 38 percent from three-point range.

Against conference opponents he ranked in the top ten in the league in scoring, field goal percentage, three-point percentage, free throws, rebounds, steals, and blocks.

He is the first Beaver to win the award since 2006 when Zak Allan won the award.