Donaldsonville native Daija Harvey, Southeastern competes in NCAA tournament

Staff Report

Former Donaldsonville High School standout Daija Harvey and the 2023 Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University Lions traveled to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA tournament.

The March 17 game represented the first-ever trip to the tournament for the Lions (21-9), who earned the No. 15 seed. No. 2 Iowa (26-6) took the No. 2 seed after winning the Big Ten Conference Tournament.

Harvey is a junior guard majoring in social work. She has been on the Southland Conference Commissioner's Spring Academic Honor Roll twice.

The daughter of Spencer and Dionne Harvey, her older sister, Bianca, played for the Lions during the 2012-13 season.