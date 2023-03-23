Donaldsonville notches 11-9 win over McKinley

Staff Report

The Donaldsonville Tigers baseball team defeated McKinley 11-9 on March 22.

Jason Worley led the way by pitching six innings, picking up four strikeouts and two walks. He gave up eight runs on four hits.

At the plate, Ricky Davis went 3-for-4 with three singles and two scored runs. Ronald Williams was 2-for-2 with a single and a double that scored a run. Ti'rese Flowers went 2-for-3, scoring two runs.

The Tigers take on Tara High School over the weekend.