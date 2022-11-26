Ascension Catholic advances to semifinals with 28-12 win over Opelousas Catholic

No. 10 Ascension Catholic advanced to the final four of the Division IV Select playoffs with a 28-12 win over No. 15 Opelousas Catholic Nov. 25 at Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium in Donaldsonville.

The only Ascension Parish team remaining in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association football playoffs, the Bulldogs will face No. 3 Ouachita Christian in the semifinals Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at Steven Fitzhugh Field in Monroe.

ACHS has collected three wins in the LHSAA Division IV Select bracket, including a 49-6 win over No. 23 Lincoln Preparatory School and a 38-31 victory over No. 7 Riverside Academy.

The winner of the Ascension Catholic vs. Ouachita Christian game will meet the winner of No. 1 Vermilion Catholic and No. 4 St. Martin's Episcopal Dec. 8-10 at the Ochsner LHSAA Prep Classic at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans.

Senior quarterback Bryce Leonard put the game out of reach for the visiting team when he scored a rushing touchdown with 3:50. The Bulldogs defense was able to hold off the Vikings in the remaining time.

With 4:42 left in the third quarter, Leonard ran in a 26-yard touchdown after Noah Robicheaux recovered a fumble. Layton Melancon's kick gave the Bulldogs a 21-12 lead.

Earlier in the third quarter, Opelousas Catholic closed the Ascension Catholic lead when quarterback Mark Collins connected with Chris Brown on a touchdown pass. Landon Szubinski's tackle on the two-point conversion try held the Bulldogs' 14-12 lead.

Ascension Catholic took a 14-6 lead into halftime as the Bulldogs defense stopped a Vikings threat when Joshua Barber caused a fumble and Freddie Geason recovered.

In the second quarter, the Bulldogs picked up 61 yards when Leonard connected with Jamiris Breaux on a pass. Leonard completed the drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Trent Landry. Melancon's PAT gave the Bulldogs a 14-6 lead.

Ascension Catholic's first score came with 8:28 left in the second quarter when Leonard connected with his twin brother Brooks Leonard on a 51-yard touchdown pass. Not only are the brothers a lethal quarterback and wide receiver combination, they also star in baseball, signing with Northwestern State University earlier this month.

Opelousas Catholic was first on the scoreboard with a touchdown run with 9:21 left in the second quarter. Szubinski also came up with the tackle on the two-point conversion attempt.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.