Donaldsonville native Cam Carter advances to Sweet 16 with Kansas State

Staff Report

Donaldsonville native Cam Carter, a sophomore guard, has advanced to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament with his team, Kansas State.

He previously played for Oak Hill Academy in Virginia under coach Steve Smith and East Ascension High School in Gonzales under coach Tyler Turner, according to his Kansas State biography page.

Carter transferred to Kansas State for the 2022-23 season with three seasons of eligibility remaining after playing one season at Mississippi State

Carter selected Kansas State over LSU in his second recruitment. He held offers out of high school from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Georgetown, and Virginia Tech. He also played on the AAU circuit for the New Orleans Elite under coach Colby Lewis.

A business administration major, his is the son of Donald and Kimberly Pleasant. His siblings are Caleb, Christon, and Chloe.

His grandmother, a minister, has been a very impactful person on his life.