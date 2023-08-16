Flag football returns for Ascension Parish westbank recreation

Staff Report

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Council member Alvin "Coach" Thomas and sports official Carl Franklin offered inspirational words to the players on the recreation flag football team.

Thomas, who represents Donaldsonville and the west side of the parish, thanked westbank recreation director Jerry Butler and coach Jerry Mayes for the contribution to the community.

"Thanks to coach Jerry Butler for bringing this recreational activity to our neighborhood," he said. "This is a very impressive and exciting way to reach our children."

Play began earlier this month when the west side team traveled to White Castle for a scrimmage.