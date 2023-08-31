West Ascension flag football team continues success in league play

Staff Report

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

The West Ascension recreation flag football player of the week was Cortas Johnson, who had an interception to seal a 32-28 win in league play.

Coach Jerry Butler provided details on the flag football team, which has continued to find success on the field.

Butler said the Tigers were down by two points with 37 seconds remaining when Kenzie Littles Jr. ran for 34 yards and Jarrett Thomas ran for 23 yards and a score to seal the victory for West Ascension.

Casey Carter completed for 17 yards and Miki Harris scored on a 57-yard bomb from quarterback Jarrett Thomas on the opening drive for Tigers.

"These kids are awesome on and off the field. Record as of tonight is 8-0, overall 19-1," Butler said.

Also, Trae Brown made a huge stop on the Bulldogs 6-yard line to seal the drive.

"Also hats off to the White Castle Bulldogs for a great game tonight. If no one gives you credit, keep pushing until your goal is accomplished, don't wait for someone to comment or even share, just keep pushing," Butler said.